Israel: Coalition agrees to build housing units near site of West Bank terror attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes a joint announcement that the government will advance planning of about 1,000 housing units in Eli, after attack

Israel’s governing coalition made a joint announcement on Wednesday that it agreed on the immediate advancement of planning roughly 1,000 new residential units in Eli, the West Bank community that saw a nearby terror attack on Tuesday.

In the joint statement, by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, it was stated that “our answer to terrorism is to strike at it forcefully and build up our country."

Liron Moldovan/Flash90 Friends and family attend the funeral of 21-year-old Israeli Harel Masood in the cemetery in Yesodot, after a terror attack.

The terror attack resulted in the death of four Israeli civilians. Nahman Shmuel Mordoff was the youngest victim, at 17 years old, from Ahiya. Elisha Anteman, another teenager of 18, from Eli. Ofer Fairman, 63, also from Eli. And Harel Masood, 21, from Yad Binyamin. They were buried Tuesday and Wednesday.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir congratulated the prime minister on the approval, but reiterated his position "that terrorism must be dealt with in a wide military operation."

Despite U.S. pressure to halt settlement expansion, which Washington regards as an obstacle to a lasting peace with the Palestinians, Israel's government had already put forth plans to approve 4,560 building permits in the West Bank on Sunday. Although only 1,332 were up for final approval, the remainder still had to go through preliminary clearance processes.

"As has been longstanding policy, the United States opposes such unilateral actions that make a two-state solution more difficult to achieve and are an obstacle to peace,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller responded in a statement.

In addition to the American criticism, Morocco canceled a high-level Negev Forum ministerial meeting. According to The Times of Israel, the recent settlement expansion announcement was to blame, although it had already been delayed four times before, each time with a different excuse.