Druze wind farm protest reveals rift between Israel's Ben-Gvir and police chief

The two Israeli leaders seem to disagree, with the decision coming in minutes after it was announced that the work would be suspended

Israeli police chief Yaakov Shabtai announced on Thursday that work on wind turbines in the Golan Heights would resume, just minutes after it was decided to suspend them. The turnaround was attributed to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Shabtai had agreed to halt the work at the request of the head of the Druze community, but Ben-Gvir opposed it. Earlier in the day, the community’s leader, Sheikh Mowafak Tarif, asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to give time for negotiations until a local Feast of Sacrifice was completed.

Haim Zach/GPO Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) with the spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel, Sheikh Mowafak Tarif.

"The community leaders are aware of the explosive situation currently prevailing in Druze communities," the community leaders wrote in the letter to Netanyahu, "we expect the Israeli government to show sensitivity in these holy days for our community. We expect the government to allow us to celebrate the holiday in peace and tranquility".

Thousands of Druze demonstrated in the Golan Heights on Wednesday to protest against the construction of a wind farm on what they consider to be their agricultural land. Violent clashes broke out between demonstrators and police, resulting in several injuries.

"Today's demonstrations are due to the accumulation of many years of anger against discriminatory policies, particularly on land, urban planning and construction issues," the Druze leader had declared after the riots. "I call on the Prime Minister and the police to stop the work to avoid bloodshed", he added.