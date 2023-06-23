Netanyahu corruption trial: Case 4,000 reportedly collapses

The judges urged the lawyers to reach a plea agreement on the grounds that 'it was in the best interest of the State'

The judges in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial this week sent an unusual message to the parties, saying that the prosecution would have difficulty in establishing the facts of corruption in Case 4000, pointing to the “complexity” of such an approach.

According to these remarks made during a closed meeting and reported by the media, the judges urged the lawyers to reach a plea agreement on the grounds that "it was in the best interest of the State.”

While the charge in Case 4000 of bribery, fraud and breach of trust is the most serious that Netanyahu faces, this statement by the panel of judges could alter the balance of power between the parties and impact a future settlement, whatever it is, while the trial, which began three years ago, drags on.

However, the government's legal adviser Gali Baharav-Miara ruled out a month ago the possibility of mediation proposed by the court, judging that such a procedure would suspend the trial for a long period and that its chances of success were weak. Trial hearings will resume next week with the testimony of businessman Arnon Milchan, the key witness in Case 1000. Due to his state of health, he will testify from England.