Some 95 thousand take to Tel Aviv streets on 25th week of protests

Activist unveil 'Kaplan Force,' a body of protesters committed to escalating the resistance to Netanyahu govt in non-violent methods

Israelis opposed to the planned judicial reform of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government turned out in force once more on Saturday, as protests entered their 25th week in a row.

Some 95,000 demonstrators took part in the main Tel Aviv rally.

The Tel Aviv rally on Kaplan Street also saw the launch of the so-called "Kaplan Force," a body of protesters committed both to the principle of nonviolence and to escalation of resistance against the Netanyahu government.