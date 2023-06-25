Netanyahu says Israel eliminates terrorists in ‘record numbers’

According to Netanyahu, the appropriate response to terrorism is 'fighting the terrorists, while at the same time deepening our roots in our country'

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel is eliminating terrorists in “record numbers” as it adopted an “aggressive policy” to protect its citizens.

Netanyahu recalled how Israel “changed the equation” in its fight against Hamas during Operation “Guardian of the Walls” and against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad during Operation “Shield and Arrow.”

“Last week we changed the equation again, this time against the terrorists in Judea and Samaria. The IDF and the security forces eliminated terrorists in Jenin using UAVs, and this is a sign of things to come. We adopt an aggressive policy, which allows the IDF to use all the tools at our disposal to protect the security of the citizens of Israel,” the prime minister said at the beginning of the cabinet meeting.

According to Netanyahu, the appropriate response to terrorism is “fighting the terrorists, while at the same time deepening our roots in our country."

“Indeed, we eliminate terrorists in record numbers, and also build in our country on a large scale according to approved construction plans. I emphasize - approved,” the prime minister said responding to international criticism over his government’s decision to build over 4,000 new housing units in the West Bank.