Israel's police chief to step down, Ben-Gvir announces

Ben-Gvir says it's 'no secret' the two didn't get along yet praises Shabtai's professionalism and dedication

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai will step down from his post, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir announced on Sunday.

In a short video message, Ben-Gvir referenced his continued dispute with Shabtai, saying "it's no secret that we haven't always seen eye to eye," adding that Shabtai was an excellent and loyal servant to Israel.

It is understood that Ben-Gvir has long ago decided against extending Shabtai’s term for another year, as the two clashed over the minister's efforts to expand his control over the police.