English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Israel's police chief to step down, Ben-Gvir announces

i24NEWS

1 min read
Itamar Ben-Gvir (R) and Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai
Yonatan Sindel/Flash90Itamar Ben-Gvir (R) and Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai

Ben-Gvir says it's 'no secret' the two didn't get along yet praises Shabtai's professionalism and dedication

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai will step down from his post, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir announced on Sunday. 

In a short video message, Ben-Gvir referenced his continued dispute with Shabtai, saying "it's no secret that we haven't always seen eye to eye," adding that Shabtai was an excellent and loyal servant to Israel. 

It is understood that Ben-Gvir has long ago decided against extending Shabtai’s term for another year, as the two clashed over the minister's efforts to expand his control over the police.

This article received 0 comments