For Israel's sake, let Netanyahu govern, Dershowitz tells i24NEWS

'I'm a friend of Netanyahu. I've given him advice. Every time I come to his house I give him a gift, one of my books. Fortunately, my books are worthless'

It is in the Jewish state's best interests that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be let to get on with challenging task of governance, renowned US attorney and academic Alan Dershowitz told i24NEWS on Sunday. Prof. Dershowitz's comments referred to an eventful day in the Israeli leader's corruption trial.

An Israeli producer of blockbuster Hollywood films has taken the stand, describing how he routinely delivered tens of thousands of dollars worth of champagne, cigars and other gifts allegedly requested by the Israeli prime minister.

Arnon Milchan, who appeared by video-conference from the UK city of Brighton, where he is based, is a key witness whose testimony is essential for prosecutors who are trying to prove that Netanyahu committed fraud and breach of trust in one of three cases brought against him.

Yet Dershowitz, one of America's top legal minds, was not impressed.

"As far as the Milchan testimony, it is exactly the same as we had seen before," he said, adding that Israel should codify into law just how much can politicians legally receive in gifts, "how much is too much." Absent such a law, the grounds for conviction are "vague," he said.

"I'm a friend of Netanyahu," Dershowitz disclosed. "Every time I come to his house I give him a gift, one of my books. Fortunately, my books are worthless."

"All the charges against Netanyahu should be dropped," he said. "He should be allowed to govern."