The Israeli minister apologized saying that the comparison 'was completely and utterly inappropriate'

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday condemned remarks made earlier in the day by minister Orit Strock who compared Israeli security services with Russia’s mercenary Wagner group.

Israeli far-right minister Orit Strock from the Religious Zionism party sharply criticized the IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Police Chief Kobi Shabtai and Shin Bet chief Ronan Bar during an interview on the radio Kol Barama. The three security officials had jointly denounced the violence perpetrated by Jewish extremists against Palestinian villages in the West Bank last week.

Angered by the term "Jewish nationalist terrorism" adopted by security officials to designate this violence, the minister said during the interview: "Who are you? The Wagner Group?" in reference to the Russian mercenary group who staged an armed rebellion against the Kremlin this weekend.

Her statements were immediately criticized by Israeli opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz. The minister apologized shortly after saying that the comparison “was completely and utterly inappropriate.” However, she reiterated her criticism of the security establishment.

“The leaders and personnel of our security services are working day and night to defend the State of Israel and its citizens. In a democracy, everyone is subject to criticism, however, there are no grounds for denigrating the people who are leading our fight against terrorism and for the security of Israel,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

“In the light of the recent upsurge in complaints, Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered an inquiry into claims regarding the use of excessive force by the security forces against citizens in Judea and Samaria,” the statement added.