Israel's Smotrich calls on Netanyahu to denounce U.S. plan to rejoin UNESCO

The Israeli minister backs up his plea to the prime minister with the UN agency's history of bias

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to publicly oppose a U.S. plan to rejoin UNESCO, Israel Hayom reported on Monday.

In a letter to Netanyahu, Smotrich referred to the previous government's support for the U.S. decision, and insisted that Jerusalem should take a stand against Washington’s return to an organization he said "distorts history.” He also recalled that America left UNESCO, under Donald Trump's presidency, in order to denounce the agency’s anti-Israel bias.

"I ask you to announce an Israeli position opposing the renewal of U.S. membership in UNESCO. At the very least, you can stipulate such an agreement to demand that UNESCO withdraw the Palestinian Authority from the organization,” Smotrich wrote to Netanyahu.

Since Washington declared its desire to rejoin UNESCO, to counter China's growing influence within the organization, Netanyahu has not expressed a position on the matter. U.S. President Joe Biden’s final decision is expected to be announced to Congress next month.

Smotrich brought up the UNESCO decision to recognize the Cave of the Patriarchs, where biblical figures of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob are claimed to be buried, as a Palestinian heritage site without recognizing it as a Jewish heritage site. He also referred to the agency's celebration of the "Nakba" ("catastrophe" in Arabic, designating the creation of the State of Israel), and the organization's opposition to the Israeli law establishing Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Gershon Elinson/Flash90 View of the Cave of the Patriarchs in the West Bank city of Hebron.

"As you know, the United States during the Trump administration left UNESCO, not least at the request of the Israeli government, and this is because of the organization's hostility to Israel, its rewriting of history and its denial of a deep historical link between the people of Israel and the land of Israel and its sacred sites such as the Cave of the Patriarchs," Smotrich concluded.