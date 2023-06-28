Former Prime Minister of Israel, Ehud Barak, is an outspoken opponent of the judicial reform and will be investigated along with ex-lawmaker Yair Golan

An official task force will investigate former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak, and another past lawmaker Yair Golan, for alleged incitement through calls for anti-government protest, according to local media reports. The two men adamantly defended their actions.

The former left-wing parliament members have used their status to urge aggressive uprising against the right-wing government’s judicial reform. Golan went so far as to openly call for illegal actions to be used, saying it will save Israel’s democracy.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir will reportedly set up the task force, according to Ynet, there will be representatives of the police, the Shin Bet security agency, the military and the National Cyber Directorate. Based on its investigation, Channel 12 said prosecutors will be instructed to either pursue or drop the case.

Tomer Neuberg/Flash90 Former left-wing Meretz lawmaker Yair Golan during a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Speaking on Channel 12, Golan said “let them investigate whoever they want to investigate.” He stated “civil revolt is not an exaggeration,” and added, “we have to fight for democracy.”

Before that, he spoke on Kan “calling here, within a reasonable framework and without resorting to violence – to do illegal things as well,” citing that “in the fight for democracy, you have to do non-violent things that are on the fringes of the law – there is no choice but to do it.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party tweeted for the police to open an investigation, saying “those who violate the law and call for the violation of the law must pay a price, otherwise the rule of law has no meaning.”

The tweet also called on Israel’s Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to “take a strong hand against the violators of law and order, the inciters and the rebels, who seek to sow dangerous trouble in the heart of Israeli society.”

Barak responded in a tweet, “this is not suspected rebellion. This is an attempt at political intimidation of the inferior variety practiced by rotten regimes.” He added, “it is an attempt to scare Yair, me and you. So I have news for Netanyahu and Ben Gvir: we are not afraid of anyone or anything.”