Nevertheless, the State Attorney’s Office said that it had further evidence to prove the bribery charge

Israel: Judges recommend prosecution to drop bribery charge against Netanyahu

Judges of the Jerusalem District Court recommended the prosecution to drop the charge of bribery from Case 4000 corruption trial against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the summary of the meeting between the judges, prosecutors and Netanyahu’s defense, that took place on June 20, “it was suggested that the state consider retracting the accusation of bribery.” The parties were informed that “there are difficulties in establishing the offense.”

Nevertheless, the State Attorney’s Office said that it had further evidence to prove the bribery charge, which is considered the most serious one against Netanyahu. According to the prosecution, a bigger picture would be created when the defense presented its case.

The court approved the prosecution’s request to add hearings in the coming trial year to speed up the process recognizing “the need for advancing the trial toward its conclusion.”