Judicial reform protest movement mobilize to Israeli lawmakers' homes

Protestors make their way to several cities in Israel, to demonstrate outside coalition ministers' residences, with plans to increase actions next week

Demonstrators against the Israeli government’s proposed judicial reform released their plans to mobilize protests at the homes of several lawmakers across Israel this Friday, and increased actions planned for next week.

This Friday morning saw protestors outside the homes of Economy Minister Nir Barkat in Jerusalem, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in Amikam, Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter in Ashkelon and Justice Minister Yariv Levin in Modi'in.

Further demonstrations will take place throughout the day, targeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Education Minister Yoav Kish, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 Israelis protest against the planned judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv.

The protest movements also joined the LGBTQ pride parade in Mitzpe Ramon on Friday morning. Earlier this week, it was announced the demonstrators against judicial reform would be stepping up their actions from Saturday evening.

Protest leaders planned demonstrations throughout roughly 150 locations in Israel, with a central event on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv. On Monday, a demonstration will take place at terminal 3 of Ben-Gurion airport at 5.30pm.

In a Wall Street Journal interview, broadcast on Thursday, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that he had taken “out” the override clause, which would have allowed the legislative parliament to overturn a Supreme Court decision by a simple majority.

In addition, he also said the part of the legislation that would have given the coalition more power in the appointment of judges would also be revised. “I’m attentive to the public pulse, and to what I think will pass muster,” Netanyahu told the WSJ.