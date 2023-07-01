Israeli protests to intensify, organizers say as rallies enter 26th week

Statement says the govt shows 'telltale signs of a dictatorial regime' yet urges protests to remain within the bounds of legality and nonviolence

The organizers of the protest movement against Israel's planned judicial overhaul said in a statement Saturday that the protests will be ramped up with rallies to be held at numerous locations across the country.

"The government is out to curb the freedom of expression as well as our right to protest; we are seeing police action being taken to that end against prominent activists who oppose the regime,” the statement read.

“Such steps are the telltale signs of dictatorial regimes, proving beyond doubt to anyone who is still in two minds that Israel is in the midst of an attempted regime coup of the worst kind,” the Hebrew-language statement further read.

“Now is the time to come out in force and resist in every legal and nonviolent way available,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, protesters outside Tel Aviv temporarily blocked the Ayalon highway, one of the country's main traffic arteries.