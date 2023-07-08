In addition to the survey on Jerusalem's leadership, only 20-percent say they've participated in one or more demonstrations against the Israeli judicial reform

More Israelis prefer Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Benny Gantz, leader of the National Unity party, according to a poll published Friday night by Israel's Channel 12.

According to the survey, 39-percent of respondents favored Netanyahu compared to 34-percent for Gantz, reversing results of a previous poll a month prior, when the opposite was found with 36-percent and 37-percent respectively.

The poll came on the heels of a major counter-terror operation in Jenin, in the West Bank, conducted by the Israeli security forces, as well as spontaneous mass demonstrations in Tel Aviv after the resignation of its district’s police chief, who claimed he was pushed out for resisting political interference and refusing to violently repress protesters.

Netanyahu also secured a significant lead over his other potential rivals, with 42-percent of those polled preferring him to opposition leader and Yesh Atid party head Yair Lapid.

The survey also polled public opinion on the controversial resignation of the Tel Aviv District Police Commander Amichai Eshed. Nearly half of respondents (48-percent) supported Eshed, compared with 28-percent in favor of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Opinion was divided on the police response to demonstrations, with a slight majority believing that the officers had been too lenient. Furthermore, the poll showed that only 20-percent of the public took part in one or more protests against the Israeli judicial reform, with 37-percent supporting them and 43-percent against the unrest.

JACK GUEZ / AFP Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz election campaign posters.

Another poll published by Maariv also indicated an upward trend for Netanyahu, with Likud positioned as the majority party in the Knesset with 32 seats if elections were held today. The National Unity party would win 26 seats, followed by Yesh Atid with 20 seats.