Weekly allies take place ahead of vote seeking to eliminate the 'reasonableness standard,' or the power of the High Court to block 'unreasonable' govt decisions

Mass protests against the Israeli government's planned judicial reform were held for the 27th week across Israel on Saturday, with the centerpiece staged at Tel Aviv Kaplan street.

Organizers said in a statement that rallies were organized at upward of 150 locations throughout the country, while also issuing a call to the Israeli public to "get ready this coming Tuesday in order to join a day of resistance, should the Israeli government indeed pass the dictatorship law on Monday night."

This refers to an upcoming vote seeking to eliminate the so-called “reasonableness standard,” which refers to the power of the High Court to block government decisions it deems unreasonable.

Police put out a statement saying they will show "zero tolerance" towards protestors attempting to damage infrastructure or hurt police officers.

Speaking at the Rehovot demo, Former Internal Security Minister Omer Barlev compared settler extremists to the Wagner militia in Russia and hit out at "the disintegration of the state," which, he charged, "is carried out with the full support of government ministers by those who are known as 'Hilltop Youth.'"

Except "they are not the Hilltop Youth but a private militia, of fascist anarchists who do not recognize the laws of the country," Barlev went on. "They are the golem that rose up against its creator or, in more contemporary parlance, 'the settler Wagner force.'"