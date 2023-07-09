Israel: Ben-Gvir denounces cabinet proposal to help PA amidst financial crisis

National Security Minister, and head of the Jewish Power party, says he intends to oppose 'the shameful decision to grant benefits to the Palestinian Authority'

Several Israeli ministers announced their opposition to the security cabinet's proposed steps to strengthen the Palestinian Authority (PA), amidst its deterioration and inability to control areas such as Jenin.

The proposals included the creation of a new industrial zone, the development of the "Marine" gas reservoir off Gaza, the deferral of Palestinian debt payments, the extension of opening hours at the Allenby border crossing and the issuance of biometric passports to PA figures.

The measures were reported ahead of the Israeli government’s discussion on Sunday. The recommendations were supported by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, but opposed by several ministers from the far-right Religious Zionism party and the Jewish Power party.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, head of the Jewish power party, stated on Twitter that he intends “to oppose at the cabinet meeting the shameful decision to grant benefits to the Palestinian Authority.”

“There is no great absurdity in the fact that the body that encourages terrorism, pays salaries to terrorists, encourages incitement to murder Jews and takes over territories in the West Bank - would win a basket of benefits in the midst of a terrorist wave,” Ben-Gvir added.

“I am sure that my cabinet members will join my position and will not give their hand to the illusory proposal,” the national security minister concluded.

Israel for the most part voiced its fear over the collapse of the PA, which could create a power vacuum in the West Bank and provide an opportunity for terrorist groups to make gains, similar to the situation that occurred in Gaza which allowed Hamas to take control in 2007.