The Israeli president warned of "a failure of historic proportions" if dialogue is abandoned

Speaking at a state ceremony on Sunday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog implored the political class to resume dialogue on judicial reform.

Herzog warned that a failure to do so would result in "a failure of historic proportions", and irreversible rifts within Israeli society.

"Families are torn apart. Neighbors and friends are turning into enemies (...) So many people turn to me - from the general public or the political class - with the same words of 'mess' and 'tragedy'," said the President, before asserting: "Agreements are possible on the question of the reasonableness of laws. Yet no one agrees to sit down and talk - immediately and unconditionally. This is a failure of historic proportions."

Herzog called on the parties to put their egos aside, thinking of the long-term consequences of the absence of dialogue.

"It's time to make an effort, together. It's time to think about the consequences. Put ego aside! Keep up the dialogue!" Herzog said.

The statements come at a time when talks between the majority and opposition on judicial reform have been suspended for over a month, and the government is hoping to push through unilaterally one of the reform's clauses concerning the abolition of the reasonableness of laws.

The anti-reform movement has stepped up its protests and has undertaken the idea to multiply disruptions, both at Ben Gourion Airport and on the country's roads.