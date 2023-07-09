Netanyahu's cabinet adopts resolution to prevent collapse of the Palestinian Authority

The resolution, brought forward to the cabinet by the prime minister himself, was adopted by an 8-1 margin, with 1 minister abstaining from the vote

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet on Sunday voted to adopt a proposed resolution that would see Israel work to prevent the collapse of the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The resolution, brought forward to the cabinet by the prime minister himself, was adopted by an 8-1 margin, with 1 minister abstaining from the vote.

Netanyahu's proposal calls for the Israeli government to help save the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank while working to fight the PA's measures that harm the Jewish state.

"In the absence of a change in the national assessment, Israel will work to prevent the collapse of the Palestinian Authority, while advancing the claim to cease its activities against Israel in the international legal-political arena, from the incitement in its media and education systems, from payments to the families of terrorists and murderers, and from the illegal construction in Area C," the proposal reads.

In a statemnet following the vote, the cabinet made clear that Israeli security forces would "continue to act with determination to thwart terrorism."

The adoption of the proposal comes at a time where the Palestinian Authority has struggled to maintain its authority in parts of the northern West Bank.

Palestinian terrorist groups have taken advantage of the vacuum left behind by the PA, with Iranian-backed militias using cities such as Jenin as a base to plan and carry-out terror attack against Israelis in the West Bank and across Israel.