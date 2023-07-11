Israel passes ‘Reasonableness Standard’ bill through first stage

Israeli parliament moves part of the judicial reform forward to a Knesset committee, with the coalition calling on the opposition to participate in negotiations

The Israeli Reasonableness Standard Bill passed the first stage of three in the parliament, with plans to complete the legislation before the end of July. In protest, demonstrations were being held throughout Israel on Tuesday.

The reasonableness standard that the current coalition government has promised to change since being elected would change the way Israel’s courts could interfere in decisions made by the legislative and executive branch, but has been heavily protested by its critics.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Member of the opposition being escorted out of the parliament plenum discussion and a vote on the reasonableness bill at the Knesset, Jerusalem, Israel.

The proposal described its purpose as following, "those who have judicial authority according to law, including the Supreme Court when sitting as a high court of justice, will not discuss or issue an order against the government, the prime minister, a minister or another elected official regarding the reasonableness of their decision."

Israel’s courts have had the ability to review government decisions, either allowing or striking them down, based on what three judges thought a “reasonable” authority would do. Israel’s Justice Minister Yariv Levin set out to change it through a judicial reform.

Levin argued that an activist bench of judges can subvert government policy to suit a non-elected minority. The judicial reform critics have called the reasonableness standard an essential tool to protect the public from arbitrary or corrupt government decisions.

Late Monday night, the Israeli parliament passed the bill through its first stage of three in the Knesset. It was planned on Tuesday to progress the bill through the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee. The coalition called on the opposition to participate in negotiations, in order to reach a broad agreement.

Ahead of the vote, protest organizers declared there will be a "Day of Disruption" throughout the country on Tuesday, if the bill passes its first reading, including at Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport. Demonstrators breached the parliament building during the voting session on Monday night.