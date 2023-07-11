Protests erupted in Israel, with streets and highways blocked in Tel Aviv, overcrowding at Ben Gurion Airport, and dozens injured in clashes with police

With Israel's decisive political battle over the proposed judicial overhaul reaching a "day of disruption" on Tuesday with nationwide protests against the bill, Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman spoke to i24NEWS about the reforms and how those demonstrating against it either "don't know what they're talking about or are just trying to deceive the public."

The protests followed the passing of the first stage of three in parliament of the Israeli Reasonableness Standard Bill, with plans to complete the legislation before the end of July. The reasonableness standard that the current coalition government has promised to change since being elected would change the way Israel’s courts could interfere in decisions made by the legislative and executive branches, but has been heavily protested by its critics who say, among other things, that it should better define which elected officials it will apply to.

"Every hearing in the committee is open to changes," said Rothman, chair of the Knesset's Constitution Committee, when asked if he was open to revisions of the bill, which will now go to his committee for the second stage of voting.

“But before we talk about changes, we need to talk about what's in the bill. The bill is quite simple, it’s trying to have the same standards that apply in the United States and any other [democratic] country," he told i24NEWS.

"Judges don't make the decisions instead of an elected official. They can critique and apply scrutiny when there are issues of human rights… they can apply scrutiny to the procedure and due process. But they cannot decide that the minister is not reasonable enough to make a decision - that is an essential part of the separation of power.”

"It shouldn't be controversial, because it’s not."

When asked if the mass demonstrations have given him pause over how quickly the process is going, Rothman said they didn't phase him.

“I think the people who talk about the process just don't know what they're talking about or are just trying to deceive the public. This bill is the same text that was voted [through] in January," he explained. “The U.S. Constitution was debated for less time than this small change.”

"Thousands of people are blocking the roads illegally, it doesn't matter that the law is moderate, it doesn't matter that we invested in the process a lot, it doesn't matter 64 Knesset members voted it [through]. They’re not protesting the bill, they’re protesting democracy, they don't like the outcome of the elections," Rothman charged.