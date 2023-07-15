LIVEBLOG: Netanyahu hospitalized ‘in stable condition’ with apparent dehydration
The leader is 'doing well and is undergoing routine medical checkups,' his office says
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu checked in on Saturday at Sheba Medical Center's Emergency Room.
Sources close to the prime minister said that the 73-year-old was hospitalized after suddenly feeling unwell. Netanyahu's office added that the leader is doing well and is undergoing routine medical checkups.
Netanyahu won't undergo lengthy tests that would force time away from office
The leader will return to his duties with immediate effect, meaning there would be no occasion to declare incapacitation and name a caretaker PM.
“Incapacitation” refers to a situation in which a government official is unable to carry out his or her role. Usually this inability is temporary.
Opposition leader Lapid wishes Netanyahu a full and speedy recovery
Doctors say dehydration is the likeliest cause of Netanyahu health scare
Initial tests show the PM to be in good health and the likeliest cause for his fainting incident is dehydration.
Netanyahu's personal physician arrives at Sheba
Netanyahu's personal physician, Dr. Zvi Herman Berkowitz, has arrived at the Sheba Medical Center, i24NEWS understands.
Netanyahu complained of chest pains before fainting - reports
According to reports in Hebrew-language media, the leader said he felt a pain in his chest before he briefly lost consciousness at his home in Caesarea, a coastal city in central Israel.
Netanyahu 'hit head hard on the floor'
Netanyahu "hit his head hard on the floor" when he passed out, a medical source was cited as saying by the Walla! news website.
Netanyahu 'briefly lost consciousness'
According to reports in Hebrew-language media, Netanyahu briefly lost consciousness at his Caesarea home. However, he recovered quickly and walked by himself to the car that drove him to the hospital, according to the reports.