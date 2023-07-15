Hospitalized for apparent dehydration, Netanyahu says he 'feels very good'

The Israeli leader will spend the night in hospital after feeling dizzy earlier in the day

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday he felt "very well" after being hospitalized for dizziness, with his office saying the 73-year-old leader had likely been dehydrated. The Israeli leader will, however, stay in hospital overnight for continued medical supervision.

Netanyahu was rushed to Sheba medical center in the afternoon, his office said, noting he was in "good condition and undergoing medical evaluations."

Later his office said Netanyahu had on Friday spent time in the sweltering heat of the Sea of Galilee, in Israel's north.

"Today, he felt slightly dizzy, and at the advice of his personal physician, Dr. Zvi Berkowitz, was taken to Sheba's emergency department," another statement said.

"The initial examinations showed normal findings," it added. "The initial evaluation is dehydration."

In a video recording released several hours later, Netanyahu said he spent time on the lake with his wife "in the sun, without a hat, without water."

"Not a good idea," Netanyahu said, noting however that he was now feeling better.

"I feel very well," he said, imploring Israelis to "spend less time in the sun" and "drink more water" in the wake of the heatwave scorching the country.