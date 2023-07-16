Thousands of Israelis attend demonstrations against judicial overhaul

The organizers said 385,000 people mobilized across the country, including 190,000 in Tel Aviv alone

Israel entered its 28th consecutive week of protests against judicial reform on Saturday evening.

As always, the largest gathering took place at the Kaplan intersection in Tel Aviv, while traffic was disrupted in some parts of the city. Other smaller protests were taking place in other major cities such as Haifa and Jerusalem. In total, the organizers said 385,000 people mobilized across the country, including 190,000 in Tel Aviv alone.

The protests intensified as Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition is pushing to pass legislation that would prevent courts from invalidating government and ministers’ decisions based on their “reasonableness.” Before the start of the demonstrations, right-wing activists tried to prevent Shikma Bressler, one of the leaders of the protest movement, from going to Kaplan Boulevard, by blocking the exit from the moshav Beit Shaarim where she resides.

"The State of Israel needs the reasonableness clause more than ever because we are in a dangerous situation. Ben-Gvir, Smotrich, Rothman and Levin are trying to carry out a takeover of the country (...) If this clause is abolished, all lines will be crossed. We need the reasonableness clause because we have an unreasonable government. We need it because the high court is our last line of defense," Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said on Saturday evening.

Several dozen reservist pilots as well as members of the elite unit 8200 have informed their superiors that they would refuse to continue serving in the army if the abolition of the reasonableness clause, already voted at first reading, was adopted by the Israeli parliament, the Knesset.

The protest movement has vowed to further step up action in the coming days, calling for another “day of disruption” across the country on Tuesday. The government is seeking to pass the bill into law by the end of the month, when the Knesset breaks for summer recess.