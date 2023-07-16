Netanyahu to be released from hospital after additional tests

On Friday evening, the prime minister recorded a video, where he said that he felt 'very well'

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to be released from hospital on Sunday after undergoing a medical evaluation, his office said.

He remained in Sheba Medical Center overnight after being admitted to the emergency department on Saturday with an apparent dehydration. According to previous reports, Netanyahu lost consciousness in his home in Caesarea, fell and hit his head.

His office said Netanyahu had on Friday spent time in the sweltering heat of the Sea of Galilee, in Israel's north. On Friday evening, the prime minister recorded a video, where he said that he felt "very well."

He shared that he spent time on the lake with his wife "in the sun, without a hat, without water," adding that it was "not a good idea." The prime minister advised Israelis to "spend less time in the sun" and "drink more water" in the wake of the heatwave scorching the country.