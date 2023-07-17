'In a democracy, the army is subordinate to the elected government and not the other way around,' the prime minister says

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday during a cabinet meeting commented on army reservists refusing to serve unless the government halts its judicial reform legislation that sparked mass protests.

Over 400 active reservists on Sunday signed a letter to the IDF leadership, threatening not to show up for service. Another 180 pilots reportedly did the same.

"In a democracy, the army is subordinate to the elected government and not the other way around. Whereas in a military regime the government is subordinate to the army and more precisely to a group within the army. This is the fundamental difference between a democracy and a military regime,” Netanyahu said.

“The incitement to refusal and the refusal itself are against democracy and against the law. This is true for any democracy, but in our democracy, the incitement and refusal directly endanger the security of all Israeli citizens. They harm the deterrence against our enemies who can easily be tempted into acts of aggression against us, and they undermine the discipline within the army, which is the basis of the army's existence in the first place,” added the prime minister, who has been discharged from hospital on Sunday after losing consciousness due to dehydration.

“I am feeling excellent,” Netanyahu assured at the beginning of the meeting.