‘Day of Resistance’: Israelis take to the streets to protest judicial overhaul
Tuesday’s protests 'will start an unprecedented week of civil resistance and disobedience to the judicial overhaul'
Thousands of Israelis started marching in the center of Tel Aviv as early at 06:30 am on Tuesday as a “Day of Resistance” was announced across the country to protest against the government’s judicial reform plan.
Demonstrators blocked the entrance to the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. The central streets of Kaplan and Menachem Begin were closed down due to the protests. Protesters also blocked traffic on Highway 2.
Organizers are planning “diverse, determined actions aimed at putting an end to the judicial overhaul.” Road blockages are expected across the country.
The “Day of Resistance'' had initially been called for Monday but was postponed. According to organizers, Tuesday’s protests “will start an unprecedented week of civil resistance and disobedience to the judicial overhaul.”
Opposition leaders urged Israelis to step up protests as the ruling coalition pushes ahead with plans to abolish the reasonableness clause. It is aimed at preventing courts from invalidating government and ministers’ decisions based on their “reasonableness.”
The bill is expected to be voted into law by the end of this month. Earlier on Sunday, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was warned about the IDF reservists threatening not to show up for duty if the legislation is passed, sparking concerns about the army readiness.