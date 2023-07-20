Israel’s PM Netanyahu expected to make statement on judicial overhaul

Some reports suggest that he could announce potential amendments to the judicial reform's reasonableness bill

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will issue a statement on Thursday evening regarding the advancement of the judicial reform legislation initiated by his coalition government.

According to the prime minister’s office, Netanyahu will make a speech at 8:10 p.m. Some reports said that he could announce potential amendments to the judicial reform's reasonableness bill, which is set to be pushed through in the second and third readings on Sunday. However, the fact the the coalition is rushing with the bill suggests that the prime minister would not announce any softenings of the reform this evening but will try to reassure the nation deeply divided over the issue.

In the meantime, nine Israeli universities have already announced a strike on Sunday in protest against the legislation. This comes as thousands continue to take to the streets daily while the list of reservists refusing to serve unless the reform is halted is growing.

Earlier on Thursday, the IDF slammed a staged video showing Air Force pilots refusing to provide support to troops on the ground unless they condemn the judicial reform plans. The military spokesman said that the fake footage circulated by senior government ministers was creating “internal division” within the IDF.