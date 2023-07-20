Netanyahu: Reasonableness bill will strengthen Israel's democracy

The prime minister stressed that 'in a democracy, the army has to answer to the government'

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a speech on Thursday about his government's judicial reform plans denied accusations that the reasonableness bill that they are rushing to pass on Sunday is not going to harm Israel's democracy.

He called these statements "absurd."

"It's an attemt to frighten you. The amendment to the reasonabeless standard is going to strengthen democracy and not endanger it. But what will endanger democracy is refusal to serve in the army," Netanyahu said, referring to the IDF reservists refusing to show up for service unless the legislation is halted.

The prime minister stressed that "in a democracy, the army has to answer to the government."

"When entities in the army are trying to threaten the policy of the government this will be the end of democracy," he underlined, urging "all responsible citizens to oppose this trend.

"In a democracy, the hand that makes a decision is not the hand that holds the weapon, it's the hand that votes during elections," he added.

The reasonableness bill, which would limit the Israeli judiciary’s ability to overrule government decisions based on a "reasonableness standard,” is set to be pushed through in the second and third readings on Sunday.

Netanyahu accused opposition leaders of inciting refusal among the IDF reservists, pointing out that the coalition has been negotiating with the opposition for nearly three months, but didn't reach a consensus. He, however, pledged to continue attempts to find understanding on the reasonableness standard and called on the nation to unite.