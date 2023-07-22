Mass rally in Jerusalem sees anti-overhaul movement step up protests

Dozens of former security chiefs, some of whom served under Netanyahu, published an open letter to him urging moderation and consensus

Tens of thousands of Israelis opposed to a judicial overhaul sought by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu marched to Jerusalem on Saturday, as pressure mounts on his government to scrap a bill that would curtail the Supreme Court's powers.

Carrying blue and white Israeli flags, a miles-long column of protesters hiked up the highway to Jerusalem under a scorching summer sun, to the sounds of anti-overhaul chants and cheers.

Critics say the amendment is being rushed through parliament and will open the door to abuses of power, while supporters stress the need to curtail judicial overreach.

Washington has urged Netanyahu to seek a broad consensus on any judicial reforms.

The crisis has even sown divisions within the military, long viewed as an apolitical melting pot for a fractious society, with concerns about war-readiness voiced on both sides of the debate.

Dozens of former security chiefs, including military, police and Mossad heads, some of whom had served under Netanyahu, published an open letter to the premier on Saturday to call off the vote and negotiate widely agreed reforms instead.

"The legislation is crushing those things shared by Israeli society, is tearing the people apart, disintegrating the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and inflicting fatal blows on Israel's security," the letter said.

Netanyahu said he has been striving for broad agreements and has placed the onus on opposition parties to make compromises.