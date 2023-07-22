Report: IDF chief to warn Netanyahu reservist protest could compromise combat readiness

This follows an ultimatum by over 10,000 reservists to suspend volunteer service in protest of a bill that aims to overhaul Israel's judiciary

Israel Defense Forces Chief of General Staff Herzi Halev will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday to apprise him of the possible challenges to the military's combat readiness, Hebrew-language media outlets reported on Saturday.

The controversial judicial reform has split the nation and sparked one of the biggest protest movements in Israel's history, with weekly demonstrations often drawing tens of thousands.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant — sacked earlier this year by Netanyahu over his opposition to the reform but subsequently reinstated — said he was "taking measures in order to reach a wide consensus."