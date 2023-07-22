Israel's Netanyahu to be fitted with a cardiac pacemaker
The leader said he would be released from the hospital later in the day and attend a parliamentary vote on a crucial plank of the judicial reform
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced early on Sunday he will be hospitalized to be fitted with a pacemaker.
The leader said he would be released from the hospital later in the day and attend a parliamentary vote on a crucial plank of the judicial reform.
