Israel's Netanyahu to be fitted with a cardiac pacemaker

i24NEWS

A screenshot from a video posted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
The leader said he would be released from the hospital later in the day and attend a parliamentary vote on a crucial plank of the judicial reform

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced early on Sunday he will be hospitalized to be fitted with a pacemaker. 

The leader said he would be released from the hospital later in the day and attend a parliamentary vote on a crucial plank of the judicial reform.  

