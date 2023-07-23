Israeli protests flare up as Likud rejects latest compromise proposal

The controversial bill in Israel is aimed at limiting the judiciary's right to rule on the 'reasonableness' of government decisions

Protests engulfing Israel flared on Sunday, as the party of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a compromise outline put forth by a labor union that proposed to modify the so-called “reasonableness standard" bill.

The legislation, expected to pass on Monday, represents a key plank in the controversial judicial overhaul being implemented by Netanyahu's rightist government.

The bill has been aimed at limiting the judiciary's right to rule on the "reasonableness" of government decisions. Netanyahu last week said the legislation's passage would boost the functioning of Israeli democracy.

The Likud party rejected a proposal by Arnon Bar-David, the leader of Israel's national workers' union, the Histadrut, for a compromised version of the bill, stating that accepting the offer would've entailed a "one-sided acceptance of the opposition's position as it was presented from the outset."

The Histadrut's proposal, the ruling coalition party said, "completely sterilizes the amendment on the issue of reasonableness and requires an absolute veto on all other elements of the reform."

"We shall continue to make every effort for a true compromise and expect that all sides seriously enlist for the effort, rather than trying to turn back to the starting point," its statement added.

Meanwhile throngs of protesters have marched through Jerusalem to the Knesset (Israeli parliament), where they will rally this evening as lawmakers deliberate the bill. Among them are demonstrators who pitched tents in a nearby public park.