Herzog has emerged as a moderating voice in the polarized debate, tirelessly seeking a compromise between the Netanyahu-led govt and the opposition

Upon touching down in Israel after a state visit to Washington, President Isaac Herzog headed to the Sheba Medical Center, where Benjamin Netanyahu is hospitalized, to try reach a compromise on the judicial overhaul. Netanyahu is recovering after being fitted with a cardiac pacemaker and is expected to return in time for Monday's parliamentary vote on a key plank of the controversial judicial reform implemented by his government.

"This is a time of emergency," Herzog's office quoted him as saying. "We must reach an agreement."

"All the time, and also during his visit to the US, the president and his team are working to explore all efforts for dialogue with the aim of reaching an agreement between the parties."

Herzog has in recent months emerged as a moderating voice in the increasingly polarized and frenzied Israeli debate on the judicial reform, tirelessly seeking a compromise between the Netanyahu-led rightist coalition and the opposition.