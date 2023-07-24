Israel sees widespread efforts for, against, toward compromise on judicial reform

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu speaks with President Herzog, opposition leaders Lapid and Gantz, as country goes on strike and protests escalate

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was expected Monday at parliament (Knesset), after a pacemaker surgery on Saturday night. On Sunday night, Israeli President Isaac Herzog worked with the premier and opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz toward a compromise agreement on the contentious judicial reforms.

Herzog’s proposal was deemed acceptable by the opposition leaders, sources told Ynet, and the only obstacle was the length of freezing further judicial reform legislation. Lapid reportedly demanded 15 months, and the ruling Likud party refused a break of more than three.

The reasonableness standard bill was accepted in a first vote, approved by the Knesset’s Constitution Committee, and scheduled for the final second and third votes this week. It would change the way Israel’s courts could interfere in decisions made by the legislative and executive branch, but has been heavily protested by its critics.

Also on Sunday night, Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency chief, Ronen Bar, met with Lapid at the prime minister's request to speak of the country’s security situation. The opposition leader said, "we discussed the threats from home and abroad and I expressed my concern about national resilience.”

At the same time, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi spoke with Gantz at the request of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, with Netanyahu aware of the conversation. The National Unity party head said, “the security situation is very worrying and requires attention and strategic security decisions in a variety of arenas of action."

A survey revealed 47-percent of Israelis were opposed to military reservists refusing to report for duty because of their opposition to the reform, according to a Kan 11. Halevi provided a public assessment of the situation on Sunday, saying “if the best do not serve in the IDF - we will no longer be able to exist as a country in the region.”

The IDF Chief of Staff’s comments came after over 10,000 reservists, from different units of the military, threatened to suspend their voluntary service if the Knesset adopted the contentious bill slated to be voted on this week.

The Kan 11 survey also showed that 46-percent of those questioned were against the government's judicial reform measure, with 35-percent in favor, and 19-percent responded they have no opinion on the matter. Sunday night also saw protestors from both sides showing their opinion, with roughly equal numbers according to Channel 13 estimates.

Local businesses announced a strike on Sunday, including 150 of the country's leading Israeli companies, that will take place on Monday in protest against the continuing judicial reform process. The Business Forum called on others to join the movement and on politicians to reach agreements.