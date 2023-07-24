LIVEBLOG: Israel's PM Netanyahu arrives at the Knesset for last vote on first leg of judicial reform
The Israeli prime minister has been working with President Herzog, the opposition parties headed by Lapid and Gantz, in order to reach a compromise agreement
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived Monday at parliament (Knesset), after a pacemaker surgery on Saturday night, for the third and lost vote on the "reasonableness standard" bill, which is part of the judicial reform.
On Sunday night, Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with Netanyahu at the hospital, followed by meetings with heads of the opposition parties, Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, in order to reach a compromise agreement on the contentious judicial reforms.
Lapid and Gantz are expected to speak at noon local time, followed by the coalition lawmakers that led the judicial reform efforts, Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Simcha Rothman. The vote has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m., estimated to end 3 hours later.
The reasonableness standard bill was accepted in a first vote and approved by the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committe, headed by Rothman. It would change the way Israel’s courts could interfere in decisions made by the legislative and executive branch, but has been heavily protested by its critics.
According to a Kan 11 survey, 46-percent of those questioned were against the government's judicial reform measure, with 35-percent in favor, and 19-percent responded they have no opinion on the matter. Protestors from both sides showed their opinion on Sunday night, with roughly equal numbers according to Channel 13.
Israeli President Herzog calls for 'responsibility' in the judicial reform
"We are working around the clock, in every possible way to find a solution. The infrastructure for a possible understanding exists, yet gaps remain which require the various parties to show responsibility," the Israeli president added.
"The citizens of Israel are thirsting for hope, and expect responsibility and leadership. During these decisive hours, I call on elected officials to act with courage, and to reach out in order to arrive at understanding," he concluded.
"We are in a state of national emergency. This is the moment for responsibility," Herzog tweeted on Monday.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at his office in the Knesset