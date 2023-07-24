The Israeli prime minister has been working with President Herzog, the opposition parties headed by Lapid and Gantz, in order to reach a compromise agreement

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived Monday at parliament (Knesset), after a pacemaker surgery on Saturday night, for the third and lost vote on the "reasonableness standard" bill, which is part of the judicial reform.

On Sunday night, Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with Netanyahu at the hospital, followed by meetings with heads of the opposition parties, Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, in order to reach a compromise agreement on the contentious judicial reforms.

Lapid and Gantz are expected to speak at noon local time, followed by the coalition lawmakers that led the judicial reform efforts, Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Simcha Rothman. The vote has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m., estimated to end 3 hours later.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Member of Knesset Simcha Rotman, Head of the Constitution Committee seen during a committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, Israel.

The reasonableness standard bill was accepted in a first vote and approved by the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committe, headed by Rothman. It would change the way Israel’s courts could interfere in decisions made by the legislative and executive branch, but has been heavily protested by its critics.

According to a Kan 11 survey, 46-percent of those questioned were against the government's judicial reform measure, with 35-percent in favor, and 19-percent responded they have no opinion on the matter. Protestors from both sides showed their opinion on Sunday night, with roughly equal numbers according to Channel 13.