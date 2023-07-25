Israeli ultra-Orthodox party presses contentious ultimatum on coalition

The United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party demanded keeping seminary students out of the army or legislating the 'override' clause of the judicial reform

Societal tensions rose in Israel on Tuesday after an ultra-Orthodox political party demanded a new bill to legislate seminary studies as “a significant service” instead of army service, later stating it was the former or an “override clause.”

The ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism (UTJ) put new stress on the coalition, a day after a contentious vote on limiting the “reasonableness standard” of Israel's judiciary, resulting in a public back-and-forth with the ruling-party Likud.

AP Photo/Oded Balilty Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in a protest against Israeli army conscription in Jerusalem.

“As agreed upon in the coalition agreement, an agreed solution will be found for all factions of the coalition on the [army] recruitment issue,” the ultra-Orthodox party explained in a statement.

“The bill was prepared by us at the time as part of the overall solution. The timing of the adoption on the Knesset table is coincidental and the whole issue will be formulated through agreements between the coalition parties. We apologize to anyone who tries to attach to the proposal what is not in it,” UTJ said, defending their proposal coming a day after the contentious vote.

Likud responded that "the proposed Torah study basic law is not on the agenda and it will not be advanced,” causing an outrage with UTJ, which said it was either this or the override clause part of the judicial reform.

The coalition agreement signed with UTJ, allowing the right-wing government to be formed, promised an enhanced basic law to legislate an official status for seminary Torah students in Israel, meant to have even been before the budget was passed.

"Learning the Torah is a fundamental value in the heritage of the Jewish people," the bill stated, adding that "the State of Israel, as a Jewish state, considers the encouragement of Torah learning and Torah learners to be of utmost importance."

The law also stated that "those who undertake to devote themselves to learning Torah, for a significant period of time, will be considered to be serving, a significant service to the State of Israel and the Jewish people, and that this will have an impact on their rights and obligations."