Challenged by Herzog to point way out of 'national crisis,' Netanyahu says reconciliation is possible

'We must all understand the challenge and the fateful consequences,' says the president, who has emerged as the voice of moderation and compromise

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Wednesday that it was up to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to come up with a solution to the crisis he said was enveloping Israel following the passage of a controversial law.

Mass protests and strikes rocked Israel this week in the face of the government's decision to push through a contentious legal reform curbing the powers of the High Court.

“I expect to see the calming words and willingness for a dialogue throughout the government’s continued course of action,” added Herzog, who has emerged as the voice of moderation and compromise throughout the strife-riven months.

"The greater – even if not the exclusive – responsibility to find solutions that will benefit the state and society as a whole will always be with those who hold the power, and the reins of government in their hands, he said. "I expect to see very soon, the words of reassurance turn into actions, and the messages of reaching out reflected in a tangible and binding work plan. We must all understand the challenge and the fateful consequences."

Hours after Herzog's statement, Netanyahu responded with a brief message saying that "on the eve of Tisha B'Av, I believe it is possible to reach an agreement, and together with my friends I am working to just that end."