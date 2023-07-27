Israel's Ben-Gvir visits Temple Mount amid Tisha B'Av, calls for unity

'This place - this is the most important place for the people of Israel - where we have to return to show our governance,' Ben-Gvir said

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Thursday morning visited the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City marking the Tisha B’Av fast.

This is the third time this year that the far-right minister ascends the holy site both for Jews and Muslims, where Jewish prayer is forbidden, sparking condemnation in the Arab world. This time his visit comes on the occasion of the Jewish holiday of Tisha B’Av, which commemorates the destruction of the temples nearly 2,000 years ago.

"This place - this is the most important place for the people of Israel - where we have to return to show our governance," Ben-Gvir said.

"On this day, in this place, it is always important to remember - we are all brothers," the minister added.

"Right, left, religious, secular - we are all the same people. And when a terrorist looks [at us], he does not differentiate between us. Unity is important, love of Israel is important.”

Earlier in January, Ben-Gvir visited the site after the establishment of the coalition government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Later in May, he went up to the Temple Mount to celebrate Jerusalem Day.

These visits sparked tensions with the Palestinians and were criticized by the U.S. In May, the State Department called Ben-Gvir's ascent to the site "an alarmingly provocative visit’ and stressed that "holy places should not be used for political purposes.”