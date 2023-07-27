Ex-Mossad chief compares Israel to KKK over judicial reform process

He criticized Netanyahu as an out of touch leader whose actions have caused divisions within the nation

Former chief of Israel’s Mossad spy agency Tamir Pardo on Thursday strongly criticized the legislative process to push through the government's judicial reform.

In an interview with Channel 12, he compared this process to the Ku Klux Klan, a group of racist organizations in the United States known for their antisemitic actions and promotion of white supremacy in the 20th century.

According to Pardo, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "is associated with political parties with racist ideas,” and some of the laws proposed by the government "could be characterized as discriminatory and antisemitic if adopted elsewhere in the world."

He criticized Netanyahu as an out of touch leader whose actions have caused divisions within the nation. Pardo expressed concern about the deterioration of relations between different groups in Israeli society under the current government.

Regarding the reservists' threats to refuse to show up for duty, Tamir Pardo pointed the finger at Netanyahu saying he was responsible for this situation and accusing the prime minister of "weakening the Israeli army and the Mossad."