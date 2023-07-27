Israel’s PM Netanyahu calls judicial overhaul a ‘minor correction’ to ‘activist’ court

A new law enacted Monday by the Israeli parliament removes the Supreme Court's ability to strike down 'unreasonable' decisions by the government

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said when the dust settles, everyone will realize that his government’s controversial plan to reform the judiciary is only a “minor correction” to an “activist” Supreme Court.

Earlier this week, the Israeli parliament approved the Reasonableness Bill, the first major piece of legislation in a broader plan to overhaul the judicial system, sparking mass protests and stirring concern among the Jewish state’s closest allies.

“It’s described as the end of Israeli democracy. I think that’s silly and when the dust settles, everybody will see it,” Netanyahu told ABC News in an interview.

The new law removes the Supreme Court's ability to strike down "unreasonable" decisions by the government. Monday’s enactment of the bill was called “unfortunate” by Washington, while the European Union said it was “following the developments in Israel closely and with concern.”

Critics of the reform plan say it pushes Israel away from democracy and toward authoritarian rule, while supporters say it claws back some power from unelected judges.

Immediately after the parliament vote, Netanyahu addressed the nation: "We made a much-needed democratic gesture, aimed at restoring a certain balance between the authorities. Doing the will of the voters is in no way the end of democracy - it is the very essence of democracy."

More anti-reform demonstrations are planned for Thursday evening in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.