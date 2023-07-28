Israel's DM Gallant wants unity government without far-right parties - report

According to local reports, Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallants seeks a coalition of Likud, National Unity head by Benny Gantz, and Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant reportedly wants a broad unity government, consisting of his Likud party and the current opposition parties headed by Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid, according to Ynet on Friday.

According to the report by Ynet, Gallant intends to work toward such a coalition with the National Unity party headed by Gantz, and Yesh Atid headed by Lapid, even if it meant that he would have to resign from his ministerial post.

This potential switch would primarily be made to replace the far-right Religious Zionism headed by Bezalel Smotrich and Jewish Power headed by Itamar Ben-Gvir, in order to halt movements toward extremism, and return to a national conesus.

Recent polls, the latest of which was conducted on Friday by Israel Hayom and Maariv, indicated that the three suggested parties were the largest groups, either led by Likud or the National Unity party, if elections were held today.

The survey by Israel Hayom on Friday had the National Unity party winning at 28, Likud at 27, and Yesh Atid at 21. Maariv found a slightly different makeup of 30, 28, and 17, respectively. Channel 14 on Monday had slightly different results with 28 to Gantz, 31 to Netanyahu, and 14 to Lapid.

According to Israel Hayom’s survey, 13 percent of Likud votes and 31 percent of Yesh Atid would shift to the National Unity party. The earlier poll by Channel 14 indeed showed Gantz and Netanyahu going head-to-head, tied at 45-45 support. Compared to Lapid, the incumbent prime minister won 45 percent support to the opposition leader’s 35.

On July 21, Gallant said he was working "in every way possible" to promote a "broad consensus" on the “reasonableness standard” bill, which was passed by the Knesset on Monday. He added that his aim was to "prevent attacks on Israel's security and keep the Israeli army out of political controversy".