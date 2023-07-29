Mass rallies planned across Israel as protest movement doesn’t weaken

The adoption by the Israeli parliament on Monday of the first part of the controversial judicial reform has triggered a wave of criticism, in Israel and abroad

Opponents of the government’s judicial reform plan to return in force to the streets on Saturday evening across the country, with massive rallies planned in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem for the 30th consecutive week.

The movement is committed to maintaining pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition, protesting against the adoption earlier this week of the key bill of the controversial judicial reform. Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, the epicenter of the protest movement against judicial reform, was once again crowded with people on Thursday evening.

Thousands of demonstrators flocked from all over the city to this major thoroughfare with large police force deployed to provide security. Protest organizers are planning another mass rally there around 8 p.m. (local time) as well as protests outside the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem and across the country.

The adoption by the Israeli parliament on Monday of the first part of the controversial judicial reform has triggered a wave of criticism, both in Israel and around the world. Rating agencies such as Moody's and Standard & Poors have warned Israel of the negative consequences that this instability could generate for the Israeli economy.

At the same time, Likud party lawmakers called on Friday to find agreements around judicial reform, in order to reach a “broad national consensus.” These statements come as the Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, also a member of Likud, said on Friday that "Israel needs a government of national unity" adding that he intends "to work in this direction, even if it means he has to resign from his post."