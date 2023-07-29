Amid uncertainty, anti-overhaul protests resume throughout Israel

The protest movement is committed to maintaining pressure on Netanyahu's coalition, protesting against the adoption of a key legislation

Opponents of the Israeli government’s judicial overhaul took to the streets on Saturday evening across the country, with massive rallies planned in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem for the 30th consecutive week.

The movement is committed to maintaining pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition, protesting against the adoption earlier this week of the key bill of the controversial judicial reform.

"This week the country entered a novel phase, in which the Israeli government commenced its planned takeover of the High Court, with the final goal of transforming Israel into a state of one authority," the organizers said in a statement. "This represents a wholesale destruction of the Israeli military, society and economy. We will ramp up the protests until we restore democracy in Israel."

"In the aftermath of the passage of the legislation last Monday, the Israeli government has abdicated its legitimacy to rule. Is clear that it is now undermining the foundations of the rule of law in Israel."