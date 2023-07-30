The statement by Netanyahu's party follows a speech by Lapid harshly criticizing the govt's judicial reform and demanding an 18 month freeze

The Likud party hit out at Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid on Sunday, claiming that the centrist politician is ready to meet with Palestinian Authoritiy President Mahmoud Abbas without preconditions and at a moment's notice; in contrast, he presents a long list of preconditions for any kind of meeting with his rightist compatriots.

The statement from the party of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu followed a speech by Lapid at the parliamentary plenum where he harshly criticized the judicial reform being implemented by Netanyahu's right-wing coalition.

He was adamant that the only way to resume talks to find a broad agreement on the overhaul would be to freeze all overhaul procedures for the next 18 months.