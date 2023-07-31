Netanyahu doubles down on judicial reform, says 'everyone has opinion on Israel'

In contrast to the Jewish state, the Israeli prime minister brings up that everyone doesn't 'have an opinion about the riots in France or the protests there'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Sunday night about the internal balance of powers in Israel and international criticism that other “leaders can do,” during an interview with Fox News.

Over the last few decades, Netanyahu explained, the Israeli Supreme Court “systematically aggregated to itself the powers of the legislature and executive” and that his coalition was trying to bring it back “in line to what it was like in its first five decades, and where most democracies are today.”

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Supreme Court Chief of Justice Ester Hayut at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, Israel.

The Israeli prime minister added there had been lengthy negotiations to “trim [the judicial reform] down,” which had come to nothing. He asserted that the opposition had been defeated by a small extreme minority, the same one that organizes the demonstrations. Nevertheless, Netanyahu said he was still trying to reach a consensus, “because it is better for democracy.”

Asked whether the protests against judicial reform were nothing more than an attempt to overthrow his government, the prime minister replied that the organizers of the demonstrations had openly declared their desire to overthrow him, even before the reform was presented to the public. He also stressed that Israel's elected representatives are the ones who will decide.

Miriam Alster/Flash90 Israelis protest against the government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

He noted that many foreign leaders have opinions on what's happening in Israel, which he has no problem with. On the other hand, Netanyahu said “I’ve just chosen not to do that” to others.

"Everyone has an opinion about Israel, they don't have an opinion about the riots in France or the protests there or the debates that happen in other countries", he gave as an example for an extreme fixation on the Jewish state, adding there’s “a major debate between the Supreme Court and the executive branch right now [in the U.S.].”

Netanyahu noted that “the Founding Fathers of the United States came up with the only formula that works,” which guarantees “the will of the majority and the right of the minority,” but the Israeli courts have been “thrown off the rails by the most activist judicial court,” and his coalition will “restore” the balance.