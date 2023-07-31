Israel’s High Court sets date for historic hearing on judicial reform bill

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. (local time) on September 12

Israel’s High Court on Monday set a date for hearing petitions on the recently passed judicial reform bill with all 15 justices presiding over a hearing for the first time in the court’s history.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. (local time) on September 12. The justices will hear at least seven petitions against the reasonableness law which was passed by the Israeli parliament last week.

The bill is part of the coalition’s judicial overhaul plan which limits the court’s review of governmental decisions. The voting, which was boycotted by the opposition, sparked mass protests across Israel which are still ongoing. Leaders of the protest movement vowed to continue fighting against the controversial legislation both on the streets and in court.

In the meantime, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government is still trying to reach a broad consensus on the issue with the opposition. Earlier on Sunday, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid called for an 18-month freeze on all reform-related legislation in order for his Yesh Atid party to return to negotiations with the coalition.