Israel’s PM Netanyahu guarantees ‘there won’t be civil war’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu guaranteed “there won’t be civil war” in Israel, during an interview with NBC News. He referred to widespread fears in Israel, following protests against his coalition and its judicial reform.

“There won’t be civil war, I guarantee you that,” Netanyahu reassured NBC's Raf Sanchez. “When the dust settles, people will see this [judicial reform] was necessary.”

Miriam Alster/Flash90 Israelis protest against the government's judicial reform, in Tel Aviv.

In another round of press interviews, Netanyahu explained the purpose of the judicial reform that has been a lightning rod for local and global criticism. The Israeli prime minister said the changes would rebalance Israel’s three branches of government, citing that unelected activist judges took on too much authority for themselves.

“The way that reasonableness is done in Israel has no parallel in any democracy, not in America or in any other parliamentary democracy,” Netanyahu said in the interview.

Netanyahu also responded to the unprecedented mass protests against the judicial reform, as well as the governing right-wing coalition, which has pushed Israeli society into a deep divide. He told NBC News, “I think people’s fears that have been stoked and whipped up, I think, will subside, and they’ll see that Israel is just as democratic as it was before and even more democratic.”

Miriam Alster/Flash90 Israelis protest against the government's judicial reform in Tel Aviv.

However, it isn't just a fear of judicial reform or the democratic process. A survey conducted by Channel 13 found 56 percent of Israelis are concerned the tensions might escalate into a civil war. Israel’s President Isaac Herzog first warned of the phenomena in February, as calls for revolt increased, even in the army.

Netanyahu responded, saying “I think it’s unfortunate that you’ve had reservists that are being lined up for something that involves a political debate.”

Finally, following a petition that argued the judicial change was illegal, Netanyahu again refused to directly say on NBC News that he will follow the Supreme Court’s decision, saying instead, as the government respects decisions of the Court, it should likewise respect Israel's basic laws.