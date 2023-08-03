Thousands protest in Tel Aviv against judicial overhaul

'The vast majority of Israelis don't want this judicial coup' - Labor MK Gilad Kariv

Thousands protested in Tel Aviv against the judicial overhaul on Wednesday, waving flags and chanting slogans, as leading officials appeared to speak in support of the demonstrations.

The message of the protests, Labor lawmaker Gilad Kariv said, was that "the vast majority of Israelis don't want this judicial coup," pointing out that many voters of the ruling Likud opposed it.

"Jews around the world need to understand that if they want to maintain the relations with Israel, if they want their children and grandchildren to have solid relations with Israel, they need to support these protests," said Kariv.

"The most important thing for them to do is engage with us, the democratic Zionist bloc in Israel," he added.

Amit Becher, the head of the Israeli Bar Association, spoke about why the majority of

"We have a very, very tough challenge," he said, warning that the reforms aim to "change everything we know about democracy in Israel."

Israel's government last month approved a bill limiting the Supreme Court's ability to strike down ministerial decrees deemed "unreasonable."

Israel's Supreme Court declined to issue an injunction, and instead will hold a hearing in September.

If the court strikes down the law, it threatens to a constitutional crisis between the branches of government.

Earlier this year, hundreds of thousands of Israelis took to the streets to oppose the Knesset's (Israeli parliament) decision to enact significant reforms to the judiciary that protesters say will change Israel's democratic character.

The reasonableness law once again brought citizens in their masses to demonstrate, with thousands of reservists threatening to not show up to duty.

Leaders in Israel's government, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, assured Israelis that the move would not harm Israeli democracy but strengthen it.