Israel’s High Court to discuss Netanyahu’s Incapacitation Law

Israel’s High Court of Justice on Thursday will hear arguments on the amendment to a Basic Law passed by Benjamin Netanyahu’s government in March that established additional terms for determining a prime minister incapacitated.

The hearing of two petitions against the amendment will be presided by High Court President Esther Hayut, Vice President Uzi Vogelman and Justice Yizhak Amit. The bill's say it was passed due to personal considerations linked to Netanyahu’s legal issues.

According to the amendment, the prime minister can only be declared unfit for physical or mental health reasons. The Knesset Home Committee also has to approve the activation of the clause with a two-thirds majority vote.

Netanyahu currently faces three cases with various charges of corruption, including bribery and breach of trust - Case 1000, Case 2000, and Case 4000. The Incapacitation Law has previously prevented him from being directly involved in the controversial judicial reform based on his trial conflict of interest agreement, but after the amendment passed late March, the prime minister announced that he would now be more involved in the legislation process.

A day later, Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara sent Netanyahu a warning about his violation of the conflict of interest agreement. According to last week’s opinion filed by her to the court, the government passed the Incapacitation Law because the prime minister felt threatened by the previous version of the clause and sanctioned the striking of the amendment.

However, Knesset Legal Adviser Yizhak Beret argued that there was no connection between the law and Netanyahu’s conflict of interest agreement. Beret explained that the law was not personal as it would apply to all future prime ministers.