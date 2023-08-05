English
Israelis protest against Ben Gvir while on holiday in Cyprus

Head of the Jewish Power party and Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir leads a faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem.
Several people also protested in Caesarea outside the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli demonstrators gathered Saturday morning in Paphos, on the island of Cyprus, to protest outside the hotel where National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has been vacationing since Friday.

Israeli demonstrators shouted at the minister: "It must be nice to sleep in a democracy." Videos of the protest show Israelis honking their horns and holding up signs outside the hotel.

With police permission, the protesters also intend to stage a noisy procession around the hotel. Some of the Israelis at the protest are also said to live in the city.

Separately, several people demonstrated on Saturday morning in Caesarea, Israel, outside the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Walla reported. “We came for a morning walk in the sands behind this fortified palace,” protesters said.

